FY2023 EPS Estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Lowered by Northland Capmk

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.02. The consensus estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $8.59 per share.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.65. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $736.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at A-Mark Precious Metals

In related news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,133 shares of company stock valued at $684,495. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.