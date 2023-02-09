FY2023 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.48 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.37. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). TFI International had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TFII. Cowen raised their price target on TFI International from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$172.00 to C$189.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of TFI International from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

NYSE:TFII opened at $124.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after buying an additional 103,377 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in TFI International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 33.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

