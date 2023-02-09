FY2024 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Decreased by Wedbush

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.27. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at $8.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NBIX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.06.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.04. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $6,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $297,986.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,217,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,749 shares of company stock worth $14,001,823. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 379.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,251,000 after acquiring an additional 426,675 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $36,508,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,199,000 after purchasing an additional 354,914 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 345,155 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

