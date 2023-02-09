FY2025 EPS Estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.29) per share.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ICPT. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

ICPT stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.