FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Issued By HC Wainwright

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atreca in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will post earnings of $10.75 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atreca’s current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BCEL. Wedbush reduced their price target on Atreca from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Atreca Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. Atreca has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $5.36.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atreca

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Atreca by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atreca by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Atreca during the first quarter worth about $41,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atreca during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 249,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 24,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

