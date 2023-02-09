Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $160.89

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.89 ($1.93) and traded as high as GBX 174.60 ($2.10). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 171.40 ($2.06), with a volume of 124,127 shares.

Galliford Try Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 162.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 160.95. The company has a market capitalization of £187.62 million and a P/E ratio of 3,440.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

