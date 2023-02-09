Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $53.31 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $420,501 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 124.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 90,739 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,912.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 94,423 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Articles

