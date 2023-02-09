GeniuX Price Tops $0.0365 on Top Exchanges (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. GeniuX has a total market cap of $118.40 million and approximately $100,671.58 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GeniuX has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. One GeniuX token can currently be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.38 or 0.00435476 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,318.07 or 0.28846718 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.11 or 0.00447946 BTC.

About GeniuX

GeniuX launched on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for GeniuX is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeniuX

According to CryptoCompare, “What is GeniuX (IUX)? The ecosystem is underpinned by GeniuX, a utility token based on the Polygon standard. It will be used to support the tokenization of real-world assets, with a wide range of sectors covered including real estate, transportation, sports, and arts. Founded in 2018, the project is owned by the company Genius Assets. It was founded by Claudiu Buda. Genius Assets was first launched in 2021 and had its Token Generation Event on June 18th, 2022 Digital assets marketplace Genius Assets is a project allowing decentralized investments in non-crypto assets through tokenization.The IUX economic model has a total supply of 1,000,000,000.00 IUX. IUX’s native token was first made available for purchase through a private sale of 2% and a pre-sale of 5%. Of the remaining, for public sale there is available 24%, for Advisors and strategic partners 5%, incentives and airdrops 3%, and a total of 15% for the Burn Program. Allocated to Founders and Core Team there is 6%, for community rewards and development is 40%. Also, for sustainable Marketing 5%, for liquidity and exchange listing we allocated 5%, and for Staking and Growth 30%.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeniuX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeniuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

