GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Price Down 10.7% This Week

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $350.37 million and $1.28 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00437305 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,331.23 or 0.28967863 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00451957 BTC.

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

