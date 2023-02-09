Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Shares Up 3.6%

Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 10,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 96,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Gensource Potash Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.89 million and a PE ratio of -12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58.

About Gensource Potash

(Get Rating)

Gensource Potash Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fertilizer development company in Canada. The company focuses on potash development activities. It holds interests in the Tugaske Project located in Saskatchewan; and Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gensource Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gensource Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.