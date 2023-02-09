Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODN) Shares Down 1.1%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.08 and last traded at $23.25. 1,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 7.26%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

