Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 4,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 38,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.
Global Blue Group Trading Down 0.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
Featured Articles
