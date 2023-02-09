Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 4,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 38,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Global Blue Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global Blue Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knighthead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 699,183 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Blue Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 44,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

