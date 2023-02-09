Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for about 2.9% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $112.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 507.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $152.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Global Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.