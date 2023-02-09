GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Sells $67,832.96 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Tuesday, January 24th, Nick Daddario sold 200 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $16,400.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 44 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $3,455.76.

GoDaddy Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:GDDY opened at $82.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.