Goodman Financial Corp Has $16.17 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 626,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,446 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $16,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $78,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $32.11 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

