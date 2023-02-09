Goodman Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,553 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.4% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $584,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,854 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $170.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

