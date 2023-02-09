Governance OHM Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and $484,453.19 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for $2,664.79 or 0.12166772 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002403 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.31 or 0.00436251 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,313.53 or 0.28898036 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.00441879 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com.
