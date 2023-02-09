Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.
Graphic Packaging Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of GPK stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,309.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 125.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Graphic Packaging Company Profile
Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)
- Soup, There It Is! Campbell’s Pullback Presents an Opportunity
- Fortinet Gaps Up, Lifts Optimism About Other Cybersecurity Stocks
- Emerson Electric: Charging Toward The Buy Zone
- Enphase Energy May be Offering Investors a Second Chance
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.