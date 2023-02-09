Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of GPK stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,309.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 125.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

GPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

