Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $8.13 Million in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 262,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 3,417.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 32.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,760,634.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

