Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 42,049 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,049 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 112.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 20.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

About Regency Centers

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $65.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

