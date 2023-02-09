Growth Interface Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Growth Interface Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 0.3% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Growth Interface Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,727,000 after acquiring an additional 946,488 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,681,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,659,000 after acquiring an additional 505,361 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

VEEV opened at $176.27 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $239.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.46. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,449,824. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.