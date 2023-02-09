Growth Interface Management LLC Sells 14,000 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Growth Interface Management LLC lowered its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises approximately 17.7% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Growth Interface Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $23,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.28.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $159.06 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $329.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.91 and its 200-day moving average is $157.35.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.