GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Trading 0.7% Higher

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.83. 79,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 107,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

GT Biopharma Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79.

Institutional Trading of GT Biopharma

About GT Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTBP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in GT Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

Further Reading

