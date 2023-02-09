GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Trading 0.7% Higher

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.83. 79,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 107,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79.
GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).
