Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,038 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,069,000 after buying an additional 6,363,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,373 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,362,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,131,247,000 after purchasing an additional 80,669 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,053,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,048,000 after purchasing an additional 976,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $176.50 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The company has a market capitalization of $159.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Stories

