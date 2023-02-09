Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.1% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 109,717 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 97,881 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 66.2% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,666 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.76 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $167.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

