Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $193,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $173.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $181.16.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
