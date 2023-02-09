Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 29.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 37.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in M&T Bank by 60.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays cut shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.32.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE MTB opened at $158.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.16.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.