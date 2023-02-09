GYEN Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, GYEN has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One GYEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a total market cap of $40.79 million and $118,132.30 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.80 or 0.00432628 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,279.51 or 0.28658037 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.00 or 0.00447246 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

