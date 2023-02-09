Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.66

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.66 and traded as low as $8.35. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 448 shares traded.

Gyrodyne Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyrodyne

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gyrodyne stock. Towerview LLC increased its stake in shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Gyrodyne accounts for about 0.6% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Towerview LLC owned about 7.99% of Gyrodyne worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne LLC engages in the management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties. Its properties include Flowerfield, Port Jefferson Professional Park, Courtland Medical Center, and Grove. The company was founded by Peter James Papadakos in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, NY.

