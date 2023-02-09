H2O DAO One Day Trading Volume Hits $183,386.40 (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. H2O DAO has a total market capitalization of $28.04 million and $183,386.40 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One H2O DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000548 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.07 or 0.00444027 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000109 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,694.87 or 0.29413182 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.56 or 0.00428619 BTC.

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO launched on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

