Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 47,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 34,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.60. The stock had a trading volume of 121,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average is $61.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.82%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

