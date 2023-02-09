Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cummins by 1,722.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,806 shares of company stock valued at $19,697,407 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins Stock Up 0.5 %

Several research firms have commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.13.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $248.26. 38,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,229. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.31. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $258.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.