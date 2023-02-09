Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 113 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 502.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,551 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,981,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,369,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $288.30. The company had a trading volume of 104,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,062. The company has a market capitalization of $181.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $351.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.79.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

