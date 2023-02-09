Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Cut to Hold at HSBC

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HVRRY. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €201.50 ($216.67) to €200.00 ($215.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($198.92) to €197.00 ($211.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($187.10) to €184.00 ($197.85) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hannover Rück from €190.00 ($204.30) to €210.00 ($225.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($150.54) to €133.70 ($143.76) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.67.

Shares of HVRRY opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.03. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $65.98 and a 1-year high of $103.51.

Hannover Rück SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The Property and Casualty Reinsurance segment refers to lines of business concerned with the insurance of property, such as liability, fire, hail or marine insurance.

