Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) traded down 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.62. 4,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 11,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 480 ($5.77) to GBX 320 ($3.85) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 675 ($8.11) to GBX 585 ($7.03) in a report on Friday, November 18th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and related activities. It operates through North Sea and International segments. The North Sea segment includes the UK and Norwegian Continental Shelves. The International segment focuses in the s Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico.

