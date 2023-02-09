Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,567,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Hayward worth $13,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 74.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAYW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Insider Activity

Hayward Stock Performance

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $27,873,588.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,901,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,810,130.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Hayward news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $27,873,588.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,901,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,810,130.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 7,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $97,787.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,947.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,886,936 shares of company stock valued at $28,658,087 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hayward stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,935. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.95. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

