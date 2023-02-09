Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hayward from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hayward from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hayward from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.95. Hayward has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $27,873,588.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,901,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,810,130.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $27,873,588.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,901,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,810,130.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 52,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $686,710.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,935.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,886,936 shares of company stock worth $28,658,087 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Hayward by 918.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

