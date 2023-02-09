HC Wainwright Comments on Energy Fuels Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Energy Fuels in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Energy Fuels stock opened at C$9.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 27.09, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 957.00. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of C$6.14 and a 52 week high of C$13.82.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.19, for a total value of C$158,213.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,266,257.98.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

