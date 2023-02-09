Head to Head Analysis: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KeyCorp and First United’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp $8.13 billion 2.27 $1.92 billion $1.92 10.31 First United $78.18 million 1.62 $19.77 million $3.86 4.92

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than First United. First United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KeyCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

82.1% of KeyCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of First United shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of KeyCorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of First United shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares KeyCorp and First United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 22.46% 15.27% 0.97% First United 32.12% 18.65% 1.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for KeyCorp and First United, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 3 6 5 0 2.14 First United 0 0 1 0 3.00

KeyCorp presently has a consensus price target of $19.92, suggesting a potential upside of 0.60%. First United has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given First United’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First United is more favorable than KeyCorp.

Dividends

KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. First United pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. KeyCorp pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First United pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KeyCorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and First United has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. KeyCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

KeyCorp has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KeyCorp beats First United on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services. The Commercial Bank segment engages in serving the needs of middle market clients in seven industry sectors: consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Oakland, MD.

