Head-To-Head Analysis: Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) and Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Splunk and Q2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Splunk alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk -20.81% N/A -8.91% Q2 -18.50% -9.53% -3.32%

Risk and Volatility

Splunk has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q2 has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

85.7% of Splunk shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Splunk shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Q2 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Splunk and Q2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk $2.67 billion 6.47 -$1.34 billion ($4.28) -24.69 Q2 $498.72 million 3.85 -$112.75 million ($1.78) -18.76

Q2 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Splunk. Splunk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Q2, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Splunk and Q2, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk 0 11 18 0 2.62 Q2 1 4 5 0 2.40

Splunk currently has a consensus target price of $116.45, indicating a potential upside of 10.22%. Q2 has a consensus target price of $46.92, indicating a potential upside of 40.49%. Given Q2’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Q2 is more favorable than Splunk.

Summary

Q2 beats Splunk on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M. Swan, Michael J. Baum and Robin K. Das in October 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Q2

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.