Head-To-Head Contrast: Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) versus EMAV (OTCMKTS:EMAV)

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) and EMAV (OTCMKTS:EMAV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lightning eMotors and EMAV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 0 0 4 0 3.00 EMAV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lightning eMotors currently has a consensus price target of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 748.54%.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lightning eMotors has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMAV has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

29.5% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and EMAV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors 189.04% -225.94% -43.03% EMAV N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lightning eMotors and EMAV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors $20.99 million 2.84 -$100.77 million $0.47 1.41 EMAV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EMAV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lightning eMotors.

Summary

Lightning eMotors beats EMAV on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, city buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions for commercial medium duty vans and motorcoach fleets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

About EMAV

EMAV Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, operates as an electric motors and vehicles company. It intends to design, assemble, and sell premium electric rugged sport adventure vehicles. The company also seeks to provide commercial electric vehicles, including EMAV power stations, and fleet, delivery, and multi-purpose vehicles for commercial applications, as well as for the military, homeland protection, civil, and law enforcement markets. EMAV Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

