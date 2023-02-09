Head-To-Head Review: StageZero Life Sciences (GNWSF) versus Its Competitors

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Diagnostic Substances” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare StageZero Life Sciences to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for StageZero Life Sciences and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A StageZero Life Sciences Competitors 258 596 1202 18 2.47

As a group, “Diagnostic Substances” companies have a potential upside of 41.34%. Given StageZero Life Sciences’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe StageZero Life Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences’ peers have a beta of 1.43, indicating that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -200.26% N/A -165.13% StageZero Life Sciences Competitors -1,330.74% -60.27% -21.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Diagnostic Substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “Diagnostic Substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million -$6.86 million -0.18 StageZero Life Sciences Competitors $456.91 million $33.13 million -67.10

StageZero Life Sciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than StageZero Life Sciences. StageZero Life Sciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

StageZero Life Sciences peers beat StageZero Life Sciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. It also offers Aristotle, a multi-cancer panel test for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer; and COVID PCR testing and blood test analysis. StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

