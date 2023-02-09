Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-$1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $170-$1.76 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PEAK stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.31. 3,456,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,496. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.57. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 24.18%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

See Also

