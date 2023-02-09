Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Shares Down 4%

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.27). 667,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 771,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.90 ($1.32).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTWS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.04) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Helios Towers from GBX 144 ($1.73) to GBX 150 ($1.80) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Helios Towers Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,077.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117.93.

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

