Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Increases Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.632 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Herc has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Herc to earn $13.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE:HRI opened at $157.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.40. Herc has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $171.74.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

In other Herc news, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $550,965.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,242,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $550,965.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 32,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $5,056,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,073,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,738,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 502,542 shares of company stock valued at $72,790,947. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Herc by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Herc by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.60.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

