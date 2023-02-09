Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

HI stock traded down $3.82 on Thursday, hitting $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 291,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,906. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.95. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $53.54.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.