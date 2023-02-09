Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.08-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.42-$5.68 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.6 %

HLT opened at $147.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.30. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.38.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

