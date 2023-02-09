holoride Price Tops $0.0576 on Major Exchanges (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. holoride has a total market capitalization of $27.69 million and $104,871.10 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, holoride has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,544.42 or 0.07070734 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00081473 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00028967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00062430 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010288 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00023083 BTC.

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.06024726 USD and is down -7.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $137,214.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

