Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. UBS Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

