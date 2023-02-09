Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HMN stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,259. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.14 and a beta of 0.41. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $42.62.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,828.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

Several research firms recently weighed in on HMN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $132,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,617.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $132,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,617.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $118,217.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,458.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,038 shares of company stock worth $403,778. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 44,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 21.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.